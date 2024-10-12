Shadowology, Artist Explains How He Uses Shadows From Random Items to Complete His Vision

Belgian artist Vincent Bal explained to Newsner how he creatively uses shadows from random items to complete the vision he has for an image. Bal also explained how he discovered this art form by accident.

I was sitting on my desk working on a script and I suddenly noticed that the shadow of my teacup looked a lot like an elephant so I drew some eyes in it and I took a picture and and people were “oh wow that’s so funny”.

This unique art, which Bal calls “Shadowology”, comes to him through experimentation.

I started experimenting with different little lamps and now I have a little setup in my office where I have two lamps. One in front, one on the side and I can just I start playing around. I take an object I put it on the paper. I play with the lamps, with the objects, and I try to relax my mind until I see something in the shadows.

Some of Bal’s illustrations can be purchased through his Etsy shop as postcards or prints.

via Nag on the Lake