Jim Henson Learns About Comedic Shadow Puppets From Australian Puppeteer Richard Bradshaw

The late great Jim Henson visited with Australian puppeteer Richard Bradshaw to learn more about combining comedy with shadow puppetry in an episode of Jim Henson Presents the World of Puppetry. Bradshaw explained that it happened quite by happy accident.

I was once asked to make a demonstration figure and I made the figure which is very similar to the old man in in my show that taps at a rock …I had a rock that suddenly turned into a head. When I showed it in front of the audience who were seeing different kinds of puppets, they laughed quite a lot.

Bradshaw also shared a delightful demonstration of his shadow puppet comedy.