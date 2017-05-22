Laughing Squid

Seymour: The Faithful Singing Robot Dog Wooden Wind Up DIY Kit

Seymour: The Faithful Singing Robot Dog

ThinkGeek is featuring a wooden wind up DIY kit for Seymour: The Faithful Singing Robot Dog, a faithful pup who sings a tune, jumps in the air, and sports a propeller on his face that spins. It was named after the dog Seymour Asses in the Futurama episode “Jurassic Bark.”

We love us some cute dogs, even the unconventional breeds and especially the mutts. Take this DIY dog for example – it may not be the fluffiest, but he is definitely a 10 out of 10 good boy. Once you’re done making your own faithful companion, he’ll even sing you a little song when you wind him up. We’d like to see our neighbors’ dog do that.

Build yourself a best friend with this DIY kit featuring Seymour: The Faithful Singing Robot Dog. Wind him up and let him serenade you with a loving tune and jump in the air. For added cuteness – the propeller on his face spins while he sings. H*ckin’ good doggo.

