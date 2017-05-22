Seymour: The Faithful Singing Robot Dog Wooden Wind Up DIY Kit

ThinkGeek is featuring a wooden wind up DIY kit for Seymour: The Faithful Singing Robot Dog, a faithful pup who sings a tune, jumps in the air, and sports a propeller on his face that spins. It was named after the dog Seymour Asses in the Futurama episode “Jurassic Bark.”

