How Dissonance and Consonance Act Like Innies and Outies in the Opening Theme for ‘Severance’

Jazz pianist Charles Cornell took a look at Theodore Shapiro‘s brilliant opening theme for Severance, noting how the dissonance and consonance play against each other, like innies and outies, musically describing the theme of split consciousness within the series.

“Severance”’s main title theme is perhaps one of the greatest main titles ever written for a show. anybody that has watched the show will tell you that it fits so insanely well. …The first time I heard it, I thought that it was simpler than it actually ended up being and once I figured out how it actually was written it kind of made the whole thing even more perfect.