Classical Guitarist Plays the ‘Severance’ Theme While Alternately Dressed as His ‘Innie’ and ‘Outie’

Musician Sam Griffin noted the innie and outie variations within the theme music for Severance and performed the song beautifully on classical guitar while alternately dressed in a blue suit (innie) and red pajamas (outie). Griffin seemed like he was enjoying each chord equally.

Griffin Breaks Down the Chords in the Severance Theme