Netflix Releases Star-Studded Trailer for Seth Rogen’s ‘Hilarity for Charity’ Comedy Special

Netflix has released a new trailer for Seth Rogen’s upcoming comedy special, Hilarity for Charity, that features Rogen and his famous comedian friends bringing the laughs to help fight against Alzheimer’s. Hilarity for Charity premieres on April 6th, 2018.

In 2012, Seth and Lauren (along with some amazing friends), created Hilarity for Charity, through which monies raised are directed to help families struggling with Alzheimer’s care, increase support groups nationwide, and fund cutting edge research. Since its inception, Hilarity for Charity has raised more than $7 million to support these efforts. (read more)