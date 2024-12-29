Chinese Hot Pot Restaurant Owner Serves Food While Moving Like a Realistic Humanoid Robot

Ms. Qin, the owner of a hot pot restaurant in Chongqing, China, serves food to her customers while moving like a humanoid robot. Qin’s smooth and hyperrealistic movements are actually a form of modern dance that has become very popular as of late.
Step into the future at a high-tech hot pot restaurant in Chongqing, China, where robotic servers deliver a seamless dining experience. Watch as our star waitress performs with precision and grace, fooling everyone with her impeccable mechanical movements. But here’s the twist—she’s not a robot!
Ms. Qin is also a professional dancer, who performs in her restaurant and out on the street.