Chinese Hot Pot Restaurant Owner Serves Food While Moving Like a Realistic Humanoid Robot

@foxysparklesstudio Ms. Qin: (real person, hyperrealistic actor) 26-year-old restaurant owner from Chongqing, China, has taken the world by storm with her unique blend of grace & performance. At her hotpot restaurant, she mesmerizes diners with robotic movements, a disciplined gaze & impeccable poise that defies the ordinary. ? Step into a world where elegance practice meets at its highest level. Ms. Qin glides through her restaurant, each movement a calculated dance that captures the essence of modern sophistication. Amidst a symphony of flashing cameras & captivated smiles, she brings a touch of robotic allure to every table, embodying the harmony of human creativity & performance. Video credit @asian_tecnology human AI realistic robot repost ? original sound – foxysparklesstudio – foxysparklesstudio

Ms. Qin, the owner of a hot pot restaurant in Chongqing, China, serves food to her customers while moving like a humanoid robot. Qin’s smooth and hyperrealistic movements are actually a form of modern dance that has become very popular as of late.

Step into the future at a high-tech hot pot restaurant in Chongqing, China, where robotic servers deliver a seamless dining experience. Watch as our star waitress performs with precision and grace, fooling everyone with her impeccable mechanical movements. But here’s the twist—she’s not a robot!

Ms. Qin is also a professional dancer, who performs in her restaurant and out on the street.

via Everlasting Blort