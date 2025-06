Gregarious Service Dog Makes Adorable Faces at the Airline Passenger In the Seat Behind Them

When a service dog sits in front of you on the plane ?? — Helen (@helenmaryme.bsky.social) 2025-05-31T16:18:16.448Z

A gregarious service dog on a plane flight kept peeking through the seats at the passenger behind them, each time making a more adorably funny face than the one before. Although the identity of the traveler who shot this video is unknown, the crisps on the table suggest that it likely took place on a British or European flight.

via Everlasting Blort