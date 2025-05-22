High School Seniors in 2025 Respond to Questions Asked by Their Younger Selves in 2018

The 2025 senior class of the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, sat down to answer questions that they, as sixth graders, asked their future selves in 2018. The older boys responded to their own questions as if they were being interviewed by someone else.

This is rather reminiscent of the fantastic scene in Severance where outie Mark Scout had a conversation with his innie Mark S. via a video recorder.