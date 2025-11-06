Creative Woman Turns Nighttime Potty Breaks for Senior Dogs Into Rave Parties With Glow Collars

Lisa of All the Foster Pups, a creative woman living in the San Francisco Bay Area who fosters senior dogs from Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, has turned nighttime potty breaks into outdoor rave parties. She puts glow collars of specific colors around each dog’s neck, lines them up, and then sends them outside to do their business and romp around a little bit. Unfortunately, the rave lasts for only ten minutes before these elder pups wear out.

The second I open the door, the party starts. They jump, bark, and run. And it’s the sweetest thing. These mellow senior dogs suddenly lightup like puppies again. After about 10 minutes, I call it. By then, most of them are ready for bed.

When a foster finds a new adoptive home, Lisa sends their glow collar with them.

When one of my fosters gets adopted, I send a rave collar home with them. That way, they can keep having rave nights with their new family.