Senator Tammy Duckworth Ensures Her Newborn Baby Is Dressed In Accordance With Senate Rules

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who was the first disabled woman to be elected to the United States Senate, made history once again by casting a vote with her newborn daughter Maile Pearl in her lap. A new law was passed on April 18, 2018 that allows new parents to bring their children onto the Senate floor when an in-person vote is needed and Senator Duckworth was the first one to do so. In order to follow established protocol, the Senator made sure that Maile was wearing a proper outfit according Senate rules.

