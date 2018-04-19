Senator Tammy Duckworth Ensures Her Newborn Baby Is Dressed In Accordance With Senate Rules

Senator Tammy Duckworth, who was the first disabled woman to be elected to the United States Senate, made history once again by casting a vote with her newborn daughter Maile Pearl in her lap. A new law was passed on April 18, 2018 that allows new parents to bring their children onto the Senate floor when an in-person vote is needed and Senator Duckworth was the first one to do so. In order to follow established protocol, the Senator made sure that Maile was wearing a proper outfit according Senate rules.

I may have to vote today, so Maile’s outfit is prepped. I made sure she has a jacket so she doesn’t violate the Senate floor dress code (which requires blazers). I’m not sure what the policy is on duckling onesies, but I think we’re ready pic.twitter.com/SsNHEuSVnY

I would like to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, particularly Senator Klobuchar, @RoyBlunt & @SenatorDurbin, for helping bring the Senate into the 21st Century by recognizing that sometimes new parents also have responsibilities at work ? https://t.co/jOm9BITC6n pic.twitter.com/XR55Dt8XKL

— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 18, 2018