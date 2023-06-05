How Honest Self-Reflection Can Lead to Better Sleep

The always insightful and thoughtful School of Life looks into why it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep and explains how honest self-reflection can remedy persistent insomnia. They further suggest that one faces, rather than avoid, challenging thoughts that often arise in the middle of the night from the safety of one’s bed.

We are simply escaping, for very understandable reasons, from what are liable to be a range of difficult thoughts …Our minds’ ultimate responsibility is to our growth and self-understanding. They want us to sleep of course, they understand as well as any expert that rest is important, but they have as a priority something even more important than energetic limbs: psychological insight.