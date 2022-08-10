An Incredible Acoustic Guitar Self-Playing Robot

Engineer and musician Vladimir Demin created an incredible robotic player for acoustic guitar that can perform any song of any style upon command. This complicated array of wires feeds actuators that hold down the frets while others strum a the desired intervals. It can also bend notes, slide between frets, and change keys, just like a human guitarist.

It can also easily connect to a MIDI keyboard for those who can play the piano but not the guitar.

PIANO-GUITAR is new musical instrument? If you cannot play guitar but can play piano, this is for you It can play from “forte” to “piano”. Response speed more than 1000 bpm.

It also plays very nicely with humans.

via The Awesomer