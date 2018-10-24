Laughing Squid

Taking the 6 Line Into the Secret NYC City Hall Loop Subway Station That Was Closed in December 1945

City Hall Loop Station Mark Wilson

In a subterranean episode of the Fast Company series You Have to See This, host Mark Wilson rides the the number 6 subway line several times to catch a glimpse of the little known, defunct City Hall Loop station, the very first subway station in existence. Unfortunately, the station was taken out of commission in December 1945, but after many years of banning access, the MTA now allows riders to go around the loop and witness a piece of New York City history.

The City Hall Loop was a terminal for the first-ever line of the New York City Subway. Although passenger service was discontinued on December 31, 1945, you can still get a glimpse of history if you know what you’re doing.



