Taking the 6 Line Into the Secret NYC City Hall Loop Subway Station That Was Closed in December 1945

In a subterranean episode of the Fast Company series You Have to See This, host Mark Wilson rides the the number 6 subway line several times to catch a glimpse of the little known, defunct City Hall Loop station, the very first subway station in existence. Unfortunately, the station was taken out of commission in December 1945, but after many years of banning access, the MTA now allows riders to go around the loop and witness a piece of New York City history.

