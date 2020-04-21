Younger Twin Brother Plots to Becomes the Oldest Man Alive in a Darkly Humorous Stop-Motion Animated Short

“Second to None” by Vincent Gallagher is a darkly humorous stop-motion animated short that tells the story of Frederick, a jealous younger twin brother who repeatedly attempts to steal the much-coveted recognition of being the oldest man alive from his older twin brother Herman who lives next door.
Frederick spends a great deal of time plotting against his unsuspecting brother’s demise. Despite his best efforts, however, Frederick garners little satisfaction in his quest.
When Fredericks twin brother becomes the world’s oldest man by a mere minute, Frederick
finally sees his chance to take first place, by whatever means necessary.