Younger Twin Brother Plots to Becomes the Oldest Man Alive in a Darkly Humorous Stop-Motion Animated Short

“Second to None” by Vincent Gallagher is a darkly humorous stop-motion animated short that tells the story of Frederick, a jealous younger twin brother who repeatedly attempts to steal the much-coveted recognition of being the oldest man alive from his older twin brother Herman who lives next door.

Frederick spends a great deal of time plotting against his unsuspecting brother’s demise. Despite his best efforts, however, Frederick garners little satisfaction in his quest.