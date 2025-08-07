A Wonderful Tour of the Montlake Spite House in Seattle That Was Built by an Angry Divorcée in 1925

Jenna Kausal of Tiny Homes Giant Journey visited the locally famous “Spite House” in the Montlake neighborhood of Seattle that was built by an angry divorcée in 1925. One of the more famous stories was that the husband got the home and the wife got the yard, onto which she built a strategic house to spite her ex-husband and block his view.

Apparently, it was the divorce settlement. Not actually pleasing to the woman. The house to the right of the spite house was the original property owner and they got a divorce and the judge gave the front lot to the wife …She built the house out of spite and it did block the view of her husband’s house and that’s why it got the name spite house.

Rob McGarty of Bushwick Real Estate gave a wonderful tour of the surprisingly roomy, two bedroom, two bathroom 860 square foot home, which is shaped like a slice of pie, narrower in front but wider in the back.

A woman in Seattle built a super narrow “spite house” to block her ex-husband’s view. The 1920s home is just 4 feet wide at its slimmest but despite its cheeky origin, the interior is surprisingly well-appointed.

The home was sold in July 2025.

The “Spite House” is once again off the market after a reported sale slightly under the owner’s asking price.

The History of the Seattle Spite House