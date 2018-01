A 360 webcam was installed on top of Seattle’s 605-foot-tall Space Needle back in 2015. Google VR engineer Ricardo Martin Brualla used the footage captured over the past three years to create an amazing time-lapse video . It features a stellar look at the explosive growth all around Seattle.

