The Wondrous Virtual New Year’s Light Show That Welcomed in 2021 at the Iconic Space Needle in Seattle

In place of regularly live attended New Year’s event, the Space Needle in Seattle put on The Dream, a wondrous virtual light show to welcome in the New Year. The elaborate show, broadcast on local television station KING 5 TV, was made up of individual luminescent immersive stories, including a giant butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, an ocean-scape of brightly colored jellyfish encircling the tower, emerging flowers, and twirling dancers all making their way to the midnight countdown.

The Space Needle ushered in 2021 with a sensational and innovative new show for T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle. This year’s celebration featured striking visuals in a wondrous display of digital effects, engineered to bring viewers bigger thrills than ever before – all safely from the comfort of home.