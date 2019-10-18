Searching for Elusive Silence in a Noisy Chaotic World

Filmmakers Adam Loften and Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee followed acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton (previously) into the Hoh Rain Forest in western Washington state to document Hempton’s mission to find necessary silence in an incredibly noisy and chaotic world. The resulting film is an incredibly tranquil, first-person narrated, immersive 360° video that explores how noise pollution has pervaded the even most quiet places on Earth.

This week, “Sanctuaries of Silence” takes you on a virtual journey into one of Earth’s last remaining bastions of true quiet — the Hoh Rain Forest, in Washington State. …As Hempton puts it, ‘Silence isn’t the absence of something, but the presence of everything.