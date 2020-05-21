‘Sea You’, A Touching Animated Short That Tells the Story of Profound Loss Told In Reverse Order

“Sea You” by Ben Brand is a beautifully painted animated short that tells the story of profound loss. The film opens up on a white-haired woman sitting down to eat a fish meal alone and from there the story moves backward to show how the fish was caught, scaled, and packaged. Also telling is where the fish was caught as she had said goodbye to a loved one in that very same spot.

Does everything in the ocean come back to you? Would you feel it? Would you know it? Travel back in time and see for yourself.

via Vimeo Staff Picks