Cheeky Sea Lion Takes Over the Pool Area at a Galapagos Honeymoon Resort

While honeymooning on the Galapagos Island, plant lover Mackenzie Castellanos captured the absolutely hilarious sight of a rather cheeky sea lion coming out from the sea and taking over the pool at the resort where they were staying. When the wayward pinniped was done swimming they commandeered a lounge chair. The person at said lounge chair was more than happy to get out of the way.

via Digg