Hungry Sea Lion Hilariously Demands Some Fish While Hitching a Free Ride on the Back of a Boat

It appears that the waters of Cabo San Lucas in Baja, California are filled with some very hungry sea lions who will ask boaters for food . Normally these pinnipeds are rather polite about it, even to the point where a a sneaky pelican can spirit away with the goods. At other times, however the sea lions can be incredibly demanding as they hitch a free ride on with their mouths wide open hilariously expecting a snack of some sort to be tossed right on in.
We were out on a boat fishing for the day when a sea lion came up to us and wanted some fish.