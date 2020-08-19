The Loudly Vocal Sea Lions at the Aquarium of the Pacific Engage In a Hilarious Barking Contest

In response to a viewer’s question, Erin Lundy, a mammologist at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, asked Cain, a resident sea lion to roar at the top of his lungs. Cain obliged with a big bark. Another mammologist then asked sea lion Parker to give his loudest try. Parker’s voicing was good but a bit choppy. Erin then turned a third sea lion named Harpo who immediately blew the other pinnipeds away. Of course, Harpo’s yelling got the other two going leading to an utter cacophony of sea lion sound.

via Digg