The Scum & Villainy Cantina is a geeky pop up bar in Hollywood built to look like the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina from Star Wars. The temporary bar has a menu filled with Star Wars puns and people are encouraged to get into costume when visiting. Tickets to visit the temporary sci-fi bar are available to purchase on the Eventbrite website. The tickets include “two free drink tokens, a souvenir glass, a challenge coin, and 2 hours of time at the bar.”

A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on May 25, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

A post shared by Krystle (@ksuetani) on May 28, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

A post shared by AJ Bleyer (@ajbleyer) on Apr 19, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on May 6, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

A post shared by Cooper Barnes (@therealcooperbarnes) on May 2, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

A post shared by Melissa McKee ? (@lilwonderblossom) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

A post shared by Adam Daniel (@adamdanieldanny) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

A post shared by ITZZIA (@tk38282) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

A post shared by Scum & Villainy Cantina (@scumandvillainycantina) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

image via Scum & Villainy Cantina

via Thrillist