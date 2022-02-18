Baby Screech Owl Who Fell From His Nest During a Storm Joins the Oregon Zoo as a Species Ambassador

An absolutely adorable baby screech owl named Pinecone who fell from his nest during a 2018 rainstorm found a safe, loving home at the Oregon Zoo as a species ambassador.

The tiny owlet was found helpless on the cold wet ground. Luckily, the folks at Cascades Raptor Center located him in time and were able to nurse him back to health. Unfortunately, Pinecone could not be released back into the wild, so they called on the zoo to take him in and they did, with open arms.

He couldn’t survive out on his own, so caregivers found him a home at the Oregon Zoo where he’ll be an ambassador for his species

Since that time Pinecone has thrived in his surroundings.