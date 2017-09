Sometimes there are some things Scottish people cannot say… Like we just struggle… names like Carol, ‘purple burglar alarm’ ‘Irish Wrist watch’ and of course anything nice about the English…

Artist and YouTuber Wee Scottish Lass hilariously attempted to pronounce English words and phrases that were linguistically difficult for her to say . Included in this list were the name Carol and the random terms such as “purple burglar alarm” and “Irish Wrist watch”.

