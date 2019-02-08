Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Scientist Proves the Earth Is Round Using Two Sticks and an Orange While Bicycling a Saskatchewan Road

by at on

Scientist and science vlogger Kurtis Baute set out to prove that the world is round with a simple, yet strenuous experiment using two sticks, an orange and a long straight bicycle ride along a very flat road between Regina and Stoughton in Saskatchewan, Canada. Baute also set up sundials at each location, putting an even finer point on his results with some help from Casey at the Saskatchewan Science Center.

When I got to Stoughton, I set up a sundial that was 100 centimeters high and I measured the shadow of the sundial at a specific time the shadow was sixty six point one centimeters long … Casey in Regina was taking another measurement on an identical sundial his measurement was three point nine centimeters longer. He measured a shadow of 70.0 centimeters and that means that the earth is a sphere.

via Adam Savage




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP