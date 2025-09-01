Odd Physical Anomalies That Are Explained by Science

Animator Chill Dude Explains looks at a variety of odd physical anomalies that can be easily explained by science. He further notes the prevalence of these anomalies and the historical context that may have influenced some of them.

Things You Think Make You Normal But Are Actually Weird

The list includes easily frozen extremities (Raynaud’s Phenomenon), the inability to count sheep (Aphantasia), cilantro tasting like soap (gene OR6A2), hearing silent video (Visual Evoked Auditory Response), getting angry with the sound of another person chewing (Misophonia), and others.