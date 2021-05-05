Science Teacher Explains the Basics of Ax Throwing

Pennsylvania physical science teacher Bruce Yeany (previously) explained the basic steps of ax throwing through a demonstration. His lesson plan included safety gear and rules, determining one’s throwing arm, the size of the ax, the correct distance necessary away from the target, and the stance necessary for hitting the target. Being the educator he is, Yeany also noted the center of mass and how it affects the parabolic curve.

If we look at the center of mass of the thrown ax, we see that same acceleration due to gravity. Throwing a ball at the target, we see similar behavior. If we measure off its horizontal movement, it indicates that its forward motion is fairly constant. The same is true for the ax. It’s a combination of these two movements that give the parabolic curve. Throwing the ax faster simply gives us less of a slope, once again the same behavior just

extended over a longer distance.

Yeany had first learned the sport of ax throwing when he was much younger, although he’s taken it up once again.