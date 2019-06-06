Directors Guillermo del Toro and André Øvredal Bring ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ to the Big Screen

The great Guillermo del Toro (previously) has partnered with fellow director André Øvredal to bring Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the classic children’s book series by the late Alvin Schwartz, to the big screen. The film takes place around an old mansion in a small town in the late 1960s.

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

The film is being developed by CBS Films and will be released by Lionsgate on August 9, 2019.