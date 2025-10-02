VFX Artist Visualizes the True Scale of Disparate Wealth

VFX artist CG Matter of Corridor Digital visualized the scale of wealth amongst the richest individuals in history and the present day, rendering each incredible amount digitally. In doing so, he looks at what one billion single dollar bills would look like if it were stacked one atop the other.

This is a billion dollars. If you used only $1 bills, you could create a cube of cash that is 34 ft high. Clearly, well, it’s a lot of money.

He also looked at wealth disparity in the United States, noting the vast difference between the average American income and that of a very small group of very wealthy individuals.

But as of 2025, there are 3,028 individuals who have a pile of their very own. That’s 1,200 more than there were 10 years ago and 247 more than just last year. And many members of this club are worth tens if not hundreds of billions.

…These mythical creatures are the top 0.00004 00004% of the human population. But even they have a top 1%, the 30 richest people in the world. If you add up just their wealth, it’s about 6 trillion. Measured against the GDP of nations they alone would rank as the third largest economy in the world, larger than France and the UK combined.