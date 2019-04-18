How the Wikitongues Project Actively Seeks to Save Endangered Languages From Complete Extinction

Mariano Carranza of Great Big Story accompanied Wikitongues founder Daniel Bögre Udell around different New York City neighborhoods to record speakers of various languages that need rescue complete extinction. While Urdell is based in New York, the project itself stretches around the world with hundreds of volunteers who are helping to revive the languages of their ancestors for their children.

Here are some examples of such recordings for Wikitongues.