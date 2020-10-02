A Saturn V Rocket Planter With Lighted Exhaust Plume

French mechanical student Simon Robert created a wonderfully sleek, 3D printed Saturn V Rocket Planter with strategically placed lights at the bottom that are meant to mimic the rocket’s exhaust plume.

Robert shared how to build this inventive planter on Instructables. Robert had previously created a Saturn V lamp with a much longer plume that he remixed for this project.

Almost two years ago I made a Saturn V lamp, this time I remixed my own Instructable to create a new one, one being also a planter!

Here’s Robert’s original lamp.

via Technabob