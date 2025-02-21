‘Saturday Night Live’ Uploads Their Entire First Episode From October 11, 1975 to YouTube

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Saturday Night Live uploaded the entire first episode of their show to YouTube. This original show aired on October 11, 1975 with the first set of “Not Ready for Prime Time Players”, which included Laraine Newman, John Belushi, Jane Curtin, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, Chevy Chase, George Coe, and Michael O’Donoghue.

Andy Kaufman also appeared on the episode, along with George Carlin as the first host, and Billy Preston and Janis Ian as the first musical guests.

