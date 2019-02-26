Saturday Morning, A ‘Magically Ridiculous’ Lucky Charms Inspired Beer Brewed With Marshmallows

The folks at Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk, Virginia have created “Saturday Morning”, a wonderfully nostalgic, “magically ridiculous” limited release IPA brewed with dehydrated marshmallows for a taste reminiscent of the iconic Lucky Charms cereal.
Saturday Morning is a 6.6% ABV IPA, brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated-marshmallow-bits. It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops. The nose is sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas. It has a soft pillowy body with a slight cereal taste. The result is magically ridiculous!
Saturday Morning IPA will be available in both can and draft form on March 2, 2019, at the Smartmouth Taproom.
Draft & Can Release on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Norfolk Location ONLY. LIMITED quantities available. 4-pack limit and pricing tbd. Later in March draft and cans will be available throughout the state of Virginia only. Distributors will pick up after March 2. Contact your favorite craft beer bar and bottle shop for availability.