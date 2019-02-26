Saturday Morning, A ‘Magically Ridiculous’ Lucky Charms Inspired Beer Brewed With Marshmallows

The folks at Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk, Virginia have created “Saturday Morning”, a wonderfully nostalgic, “magically ridiculous” limited release IPA brewed with dehydrated marshmallows for a taste reminiscent of the iconic Lucky Charms cereal.

Saturday Morning is a 6.6% ABV IPA, brewed with in-house toasted marshmallows and bulk dehydrated-marshmallow-bits. It has been hopped and dry-hopped with Galaxy and Calypso hops. The nose is sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas. It has a soft pillowy body with a slight cereal taste. The result is magically ridiculous!

Saturday Morning IPA will be available in both can and draft form on March 2, 2019, at the Smartmouth Taproom.