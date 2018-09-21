Sated, A Low Carbohydrate, High Protein, Keto-Friendly Ready-to-Drink Meal Replacement Shake

Engineer Ted Tieken has created Sated, a keto-based, ready-to-drink meal replacement shake that’s high in fiber, high in protein and low in carbohydrates, a formula believed to help the body reach ketosis, a metabolic state induced through carbohydrate restriction. The shake is also naturally flavored with added calcium. In other words, Sated is a keto-friendly version of Soylent. Tieken’s experience with food comes from both the professional and personal sides of the issue.

Ted grew up on a Farm in Idaho, studied Economic Development at Harvard University where he was fascinated by the role food has played in the history of human technology and started his career with McKinsey and Company. He wrote software for 8 years, got fat, started keto, got not fat, and then founded a company to make keto easy.

Tieken and his company are currently raising funds through Kickstarter to bring this convenient meal replacement to market.