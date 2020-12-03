Satan and the Year 2020 Fall in Love With Each Other in a Fiery Match.com Ad Directed by Ryan Reynolds

The very funny, extremely prolific, and talented Ryan Reynolds directed an amusing and very timely advertisement for Match.com in which Satan and the year 2020 fall in love with one another. They feed one another hot chili peppers, attend flaming dumpster fires, and steal toilet paper together as the soon-to-be rereleased Taylor Swift song “Love Story” plays in the background. And while others are counting the days until the year ends, this fiery couple wants it to last forever. Talk about a match made in hell.

A Love Story for the ages. Or at least this age.

Swift happily gave Reynolds the use of her song for such an awesome project.