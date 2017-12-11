Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Saoirse Ronan Attempts to Correctly Pronounce the Names of Other Actors With Difficult Names

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a fun little POPSUGAR video, Saoirse Ronan, the wonderful actress with the difficult to pronounce name tried her hand at saying the name of fellow actors, who like her, sometimes have to explain how to say their name because of the spelling. Ronan did very well with names like Domhnall Gleeson, Ralph Fiennes and Zosia Mamet, but had more difficulty pronouncing the names of Joe Manganiello, Téa Leoni and Matt Czuchry.

People have been mispronouncing Saoirse Ronan’s name for years — but can the Lady Bird star pronounce other difficult celebrity names?

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy