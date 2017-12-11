Saoirse Ronan Attempts to Correctly Pronounce the Names of Other Actors With Difficult Names

In a fun little POPSUGAR video, Saoirse Ronan, the wonderful actress with the difficult to pronounce name tried her hand at saying the name of fellow actors, who like her, sometimes have to explain how to say their name because of the spelling. Ronan did very well with names like Domhnall Gleeson, Ralph Fiennes and Zosia Mamet, but had more difficulty pronouncing the names of Joe Manganiello, Téa Leoni and Matt Czuchry.
