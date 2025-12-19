Jimmy Page’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Guitar Solo Played in the Inimitable Style of Carlos Santana

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring, who does flawless guitar song interpretations, performed Jimmy Page‘s guitar solo from the Led Zeppelin anthem “Stairway to Heaven” in the inimitable Latin style of Carlos Santana.

Given that Santana was one of the first major players to play PRS guitars and I happen to own one (a cheaper model though), I thought it was worth a shot to recreate an iconic guitar solo in his style.

