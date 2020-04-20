Eco-Friendly Samsung TV Packaging That Can Be Turned Into Cat Houses and Other Household Items

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Samsung announced that they will be using a new form of ecologically-friendly packaging for their new line of “lifestyle televisions”, namely The Serif, The Sero and The Frame.

These recyclable cardboard boxes are different in that each one has a cutting pattern to transform the box into another useful household item, such as a cat house or furniture accessories. Instructions for each build is available on the Samsung website.

Samsung has applied a dot matrix design on each side of its eco-friendly corrugated cardboard boxes, allowing customers to cut the boxes more easily and assemble them into various other uses, such as small end tables or houses for pets.

Additionally, Samsung has partnered with Dezeen to sponsor the “Out of the Box” competition for the most creative design of household objects made ou of cardboard. Here are the competition rules.