Sammy Hagar and The Circle Remotely Rock a Cover of The Who’s Iconic Anthem ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’

Singer Sammy Hagar along with Jason Bonham, Vic Johnson and Michael Anthony of The Circle remotely rocked out a really timely cover of the iconic 1971 anthem “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who. This performance is the second installment of of Hagar’s “Lockdown Sessions”.

Another week in lockdown for COVID-19 and Sammy & The Circle still need to get their jam on. This week it’s a cover of the iconic Who song “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned.

The first session featured the whole band performing their original song “Funky Feng Shui”.

Hagar also performed an acoustic tribute to the great Bill Withers, who passed away on March 30, 2020.