Same Energy, A Minimalist Visual Search Engine That Uses Image Categories to Locate Related Images

Engineer Jacob Jackson has created Same Energy, a visual search engine that uses image categories to locate similar, related images. The engine is rather minimalist, requiring few words to garner a search.

This spartan environment is specifically by design.

We believe that image search should be visual, using only a minimum of words. And we believe it should integrate a rich visual understanding, capturing the artistic style and overall mood of an image, not just the objects in it.

Time to share what I've been working on for the past couple months: a visual search engine called Same Energy. It's early stages but you can try the beta here: https://t.co/VhZ4ylwp2g pic.twitter.com/r1tHIfenYk — Jacob Jackson (@Jacob__Jackson) February 4, 2021

The site is still in beta and there are a few things that Jackson is still working out. That said, he’s been very responsive to questions about functionality.

Add 'back to top' button as suggested by someone in the anonymous feedback form: pic.twitter.com/OvkZKDNo3F — Jacob Jackson (@Jacob__Jackson) February 8, 2021

via Cody Brown