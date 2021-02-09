Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Same Energy, A Minimalist Visual Search Engine That Uses Image Categories to Locate Related Images

by on

Same Energy Squid

Engineer Jacob Jackson has created Same Energy, a visual search engine that uses image categories to locate similar, related images. The engine is rather minimalist, requiring few words to garner a search.

This spartan environment is specifically by design.

We believe that image search should be visual, using only a minimum of words. And we believe it should integrate a rich visual understanding, capturing the artistic style and overall mood of an image, not just the objects in it.

The site is still in beta and there are a few things that Jackson is still working out. That said, he’s been very responsive to questions about functionality.

Same Energy

via Cody Brown


Follow us on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved