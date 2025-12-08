Salami Advent Calendar

Polish grocery store Podnikovka is selling a Salami Advent Calendar for Christmas that features salami instead of the traditional chocolate. Rather than opening a new door each day, the calendar is printed on the salami wrapper, so each slice offers a treat with protein rather than one with empty calories.

(translated) Tired of chocolate calendars? Try something this year that really tastes good. Our Advent salami – honest Polish meat with Christmas print – will bring you a small dose of happiness (and protein) every day.

via b3ta