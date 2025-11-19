Gentle Giant Senior Saint Bernard Enjoys a Good Grooming Despite His Fear of Running Water

Vanessa De Prophetis, better known as Girl With the Dogs, showed how she groomed a giant yet very gentle senior Saint Bernard named Oscar, who seemed to enjoy the process once he overcame his fear of water, something his human warned her about. The grooming was completely safe and even beneficial for a 10 year old large breed like Oscar.

Today I am grooming Oscar, a 10-year-old St. Bernard. At his age, climbing into a traditional bathtub just isn’t happening anymore. But lucky for Oscar, I have a walk-in dog shower designed exactly for giant breeds and senior dogs just like him. It makes the entire process safer, easier, and way less stressful for his joints and mobility. …

Oscar was also quite patient with everything, although he did like to keep moving and was a little unsure about his feet being touched.

They are gentle giants with hearts just as big as their bodies. And every single St. Bernard I’ve ever groomed has been a total sweetheart. Oscar likes to move. Not very fast, but he does like to move. Oh, you don’t want me to touch your paws?