A Brilliant Stop Motion Video for the Said the Whale Song ‘UnAmerican’ Made Using 2,250 Pieces of Paper

Said the Whale, a California-inspired band in Vancouver, B.C. has created a brilliant stop motion music video for their single “UnAmerican” that was completely made by hand. Using over 2,250 sheets of paper, the band painstakingly printed and reprinted each shot to achieve the amazing effect of movement occurring on paper, rather than in real life.

NO visual effects or green-screens were used in the making of this video. Everything you see was created by hand using 2,250 separate pieces of paper, each printed with a frame of a previously filmed performance video.

via PetaPixel