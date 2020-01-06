Laughing Squid

An Incredible Russian Folk Cover of ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ Performed by the Omsk Philharmonic

With the Netflix series The Witcher gaining worldwide popularity, the Omsk Philharmonic in Russia fronted by soloist Valery Podvorny and the Omsk Metropolitan Choir performed an incredible operatic Russian folk cover of the series song “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher”.

(translated) Friends, you definitely heard about this topic of paying a coin to the Witcher. …It’s time for Omsk to become famous musically!

The song was originally performed by Jaskier (Joey Batey) in the second episode of the series.

