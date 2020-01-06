An Incredible Russian Folk Cover of ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ Performed by the Omsk Philharmonic

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the Netflix series The Witcher gaining worldwide popularity, the Omsk Philharmonic in Russia fronted by soloist Valery Podvorny and the Omsk Metropolitan Choir performed an incredible operatic Russian folk cover of the series song “Toss a Coin To Your Witcher”.

(translated) Friends, you definitely heard about this topic of paying a coin to the Witcher. …It’s time for Omsk to become famous musically!

The song was originally performed by Jaskier (Joey Batey) in the second episode of the series.