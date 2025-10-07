Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush Announce Their New ’50 Something Tour’ in 2026 With a New Drummer

The great Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush announced their new “50 Something Tour” in 2026, which will be their first since the R40 Live Tour in 2015. It is also the first tour the pair has done since the tragic death of the inimitable Neil Peart in 2020.

RUSH…announced their return to the stage for a very special 2026 headline tour, Fifty Something, in celebration of RUSH’s music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. It notably marks the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together in eleven years.

The pair noted that this tour would be bittersweet but exciting.

It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage … in 2026, my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.

Lee and Lifeson also discussed adding new musicians to the lineup. This includes, in particular, German drummer, composer, and producer Anika Nilles, who will be joining them on this tour. Nilles, who is an incredibly talented musician, actually inspired them to go back on tour.

Playing with her started to put a charge in us when we heard our song coming back to life. And it was only once we had those successful rehearsal sessions with her that made me feel like, yes, we can do this and we can do justice to this and this is going to be fun. …Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.

Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil’s widow and daughter, gave their enthusiastic approval of the tour.

We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.

The tour includes specific North American cities. Presale tickets will be available beginning October 19, 2025.

Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX. Palacio de los Deportes

Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center

Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

Anika Nilles Solo Work

Rick Beato’s Thoughts on the New Drummer

Thanks Chip Beale!