Musician Covers Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ as Hank Hill From ‘King of the Hill’

hank hill sings running up that hill (a deal with god) pic.twitter.com/EkEGnnZfJ5 — joe joegan (@jakebrodes) June 7, 2022

Musician and comedian Joe Joegan (Jake Brodes) of the Pendejo Time podcast hilariously performed the classic Kate Bush song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” as Hank Hill from the animated series King of the Hill.

Joegan (Brodes) quite appreciated how much everyone liked his cover, although he didn’t think too much of his performance.

Glad everyone liked the hank hill running up that hill cover. It is without a doubt one of the dumbest things I’ve ever spent like several hours trying to make work. — joe joegan (@jakebrodes) June 7, 2022

The song has gains renewed popularity due to its presence in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Here’s the original music video for the song.

via Nerdist