Amazing LEGO Engines That Run on Compressed Air

The engineer behind Brick Technology built an increasingly intricate series of pneumatic LEGO engines that run on different types of compressed air.

While the smaller ones were incredibly creative, the larger ones were replicas of V2, V6, V8, I3 (straight-three), I4 (straight-four), and R12 engines that are used in various vehicles.