Rare Footage of a Tiny Ruby Red Hairy Octopus

In 2018, while exploring the Lembeh Strait in Indonesia, Scuba diving instructor Gregor Irvine captured remarkable footage of a tiny ruby red hairy octopus. The little cephalopod reacted to human presence by slowly and deliberately moving to the other side of the leafy mound in order to provide more camouflage cover. Irvine was excited to finally see one of these beautiful creatures in real life.

This is one of the most rare octopus to see when diving and it’s tiny, hairy and super cute. After 6 months in Lembeh, finally got to see one.

More recently in 2019, diver Matthieu Beaufils also captured footage of this tiny hairy octopus.